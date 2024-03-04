Indian app developers, affected by Google’s delisting action, have urged the government to intervene and restore their apps on the Play Store to ensure business continuity. They have argued that since the matter is pending before the Competition Commission of India, Google should await its final order before taking action.

The Indian app developers, under the aegis of Alliance of Digital India Federation (ADIF), held meetings with IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday.

In a post on X, Chandrasekhar said, “Today, start-ups presented their concerns regarding a few policies of @google. Assured them that @GoI_MeitY will take it up with Google for a sustainable and long-term solution (sic).” He added in his post, that government will continue to work towards a level playing field for big and small firms alike while creating an ecosystem that will catalyze growth for startups.

The government also reportedly met representatives from Google to discuss the matter where the tech giant presented its side of the story.

Vinay Singhal, Co-Founder and CEO, STAGE, told reporters, “ Our key demand has been that our apps should be restored on the Playstore, as they were on Friday morning, before the delisting. While CCI is hearing the matter, we want Google to wait for its judgment.”

The founders, in the meeting with the Ministers, talked about issues of discriminatory pricing and accused Google of abusing its dominant position among other issues.

Indian app developers said that nearly 200 apps have been impacted due to Google’s delisting action last week and only a handful of apps have been reinstated as they complied with Google’s Play Store billing policy by choosing to operate on consumption only basis. This means that they can’t do in-app billing which prevents them from onboarding new customers, founders added.

“The recent move of delisting of certain apps from the Playstore by Google highlights a looming threat which the Indian start-ups could be plagued with more often in the near future. It brings to the forefront the necessities to advocate for fair policies, the need for promoting a level-playing field for the entire business ecosystem, and as a result, enabling an environment of growth and innovation,” said Prateek Jain, Associate Director, ADIF. The industry body is hoping for a positive resolution at the earliest.