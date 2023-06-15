India's exports declined 10.3 per cent year-on-year to $34.98 billion in May this year, the government data showed on Thursday.

Imports also declined 6.6 per cent to $57.1 billion against $61.13 billion recorded in the same month last year, the data showed.

Also read: At 2.59 lakh units, two-wheeler exports hit a 5-month high in May

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said headwinds still continue on the global trade front.

Also read
BL Net Mail

Sunflower, soyabean oil imports up in May

India earned $7.4 billion through medical tourism in last decade: Officials

Image used for representation

Indian e-commerce industry will surpass US by 2034: Report

In value terms, the exports for the period are up marginally at $583 million

Coffee exports likely to decline 10% this fiscal

The Department of Commerce and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade are working on an exports strategy and focusing on 40 countries, Barthwal added.

Also read: How to galvanise India’s exports

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   