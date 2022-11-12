The Centre has been focusing on an integrated approach to infrastructure development to ensure inclusive growth, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was addressing a public meeting in Visakhapatnam after the formal inauguration and foundation stone ceremony of development works in Andhra Pradesh involving an investment of about ₹10,740 crore.

Related Stories Direct taxes collections cross ₹10.5 lakh crore so far this fiscal This is 30.69% higher than the gross collections of over ₹8 lakh crore for the corresponding period of last year READ NOW

The investments in the country were increasing because of schemes and initiatives like Production Linked Incentive Scheme, GST and GATI Shakti, the Prime Minister said, adding that the welfare of the poor was also being kept in mind. The youth in the country were now accessing new opportunities due to focus on sunrise sectors including drones and startups, he said.

Undergoing transformation

Referring to economic crises in many countries across the world, the Prime Minister said India was scripting a new story of development in challenging times.

Thanking the Prime Minister for his support to the State, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said the State did not yet recover from the wounds of its bifurcation eight years ago and the support from the Centre would be vital.,

”We have been utilising every penny of our resources for the development of the State,’‘ he said, adding that his government would work with the Centre for the development of the State irrespective of politics.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways said Railways were undergoing a transformation with world-class facilities. “Vizag Railway Station will be developed to become a world class facility with ₹446 crore,’‘ the Minister said.

The Prime Minister also approved new telephone towers in the state which would connect 4,668 villages, Vaishnaw added.

PM Modi dedicated the U-field Onshore Deepwater block project of ONGC in the state and Narasannapeta to the Pathapatnam section of NH-326A as part of the Srikakulam-Gajapati Corridor. He laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Visakhapatnam Railway Station, the Andhra Pradesh section of the six-lane Greenfield Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor, and modernisation and upgradation of the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour.

Related Stories US Treasury removes India from its Currency Monitoring List India had been on the list for the last two years READ NOW