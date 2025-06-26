Retailers in the country garnered 7 per cent growth in sales in May this year compared to same period last year, according to a recent survey released by Retailers Association of India (RAI). This shows the retail sector is gaining momentum and was led by categories such as QSR and consumer durables. This growth was sequentially higher than the 4 per cent growth seen in April 2025 vs April 2024.

“After several months of moderate growth of around 4 to 5 per cent, retail businesses are beginning to show signs of accelerated growth, with sales in May 2025 growing 7 per cent compared to the same period last year. This uptick suggests improving consumer sentiment, particularly in discretionary categories. The outlook for the upcoming festive season appears optimistic”, said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of Retailers Association of India (RAI).

While South India recorded the highest year-on-year growth at 9 per cent, West India recorded a 7 per cent rise. This was followed by North and East India showing a growth of 6 per cent and 4 per cent respectively.

QSR (Quick Service Restaurants) led with 10 per cent growth in May this year compared to the same month last year. Consumer durables & electronics (CDIT) and furniture segments each grew by 8 per cent. Apparel and clothing sales were up 7 per cent, even jewellery sales were up 7 per cent during this period. Beauty and wellness as well as food and grocery sales were up 6 per cent each. Sports goods and footwear categories were up 5 per cent in May this year compared to same period last year.

Published on June 26, 2025