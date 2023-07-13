Kerala has made a strong claim to leadership in the availability of five-star hotel accommodation by making it to the top of the national database and beating Maharashtra, which came second. The national database puts the number of properties under this category at 42 for Kerala and 36 for Maharashtra (these have been updated to 46 and 40, according to sources).

National capital has 28

According to the rankings, the national capital (Delhi and New Delhi) has 28 properties (including five-star with alcohol and without). West Bengal has 16; Rajasthan, 15; Tamil Nadu, 14; Uttar Pradesh, 13; Telangana and Haryana, 12 each; and Madhya Pradesh, 11. Gujarat lead all others by a significant margin in the number of properties without alcohol (28).

5-star hotels in select States

State 5-star with alcohol 5-star deluxe 5-star without alcohol Goa 15 17 Karnataka 12 18 Kerala 21 9 12 Maharashtra 12 22 2 Tamil Nadu 7 7 Gujarat 28

PB Nooh, director, Kerala Tourism, said, Kerala has been a frontrunner in terms of tourism promotion over the last three to four decades. “It is also well known that compared to other parts of the country, we get more travellers. We also have to understand that the booming condition of tourism is due to joint initiatives taken up by the State government and private players. While the government plays a major role in developing infrastructure and amenities, private players develop amenities provided to them, helping increasing the influx of national and international tourists to Kerala,” said Nooh. He added that the State believes in responsible and sustainable tourism, which tourists appreciate as well.

Shruti Shibulal, CEO and Director, Tamara Leisure Experiences | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Shruti Shibulal, CEO and Director, Tamara Leisure Experiences, said Kerala’s prominent position as the State with the most five-star hotels in India “fills us with pride and reinforces our commitment to contribute to our inclusive society”.

“Being a premier destination for leisure, business, and wellness tourism, the expanding hospitality ventures bring significant benefits to both the state’s economy and its people. This remarkable accomplishment serves as a strong catalyst, motivating us to actively promote and enhance the hospitality and tourism industry in Kerala,” she said.

Rahul Raj, General Manager, Hyatt Regency Trivandrum | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Rahul Raj, general manager, Hyatt Regency Trivandrum, said: “It’s a good thing Kerala has the most number of five-star hotels. Not only does this put us on a pedestal projecting the state as a most sought-after destination for leisure and MICE but also plays a major role in creating more opportunities for career development in the hospitality sector.”

International accolades

Kerala as a tourist destination has consistently received national and international accolades, with the latest notable such instance being the New York Times report listing of the southern State among ‘the 52 places to go in 2023.’ The State is celebrated for its beaches, backwater lagoons, cuisine, and cultural traditions, a spokesman for Kerala Tourism said here. Various other international publications and platforms have feted the state for being able to presents itself as a ‘comprehensive tourist package.’