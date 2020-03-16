Lasa Supergenerics to invest ₹50 cr to tackle the virus

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients producer Lasa Supergenerics is looking at infusing ₹50 crore for developing Favipiravir, an anti-viral drug, which is expected to show positive results in treating novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases.

Favipiravir possesses activity against many RNA viruses and can effectively inhibit conditions like influenza, Ebola, yellow fever, chikungunya, norovirus and enterovirus. It is recently believed to be showing efficacy against Covid-19 in certain cases in China which has led to starting of clinical trials there.

“Our Mahad facility in Maharashtra is readying to manufacture at least 500 kilos of the active pharmaceutical ingredient for the drug, which can then be converted into tablets by pharma companies,” Omkar Herlekar, Chairman, Lasa Supergenerics, told Businessline.

“India was awaiting results of Chinese studies to then give necessary approvals for bio-equivalence studies to be conducted in Indian settings. This means it will mostly be then tried and tested in limited Indian populations, who are COVID-19 positive,” an official from Indian Council of Medical Research confirmed.

Lasa Supergenerics has tied up with Mumbai-based Institute of Chemical Technology to conduct multiple experiments from the research and development perspective for Favipiravir.