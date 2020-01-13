Airbus in deal with Bengaluru start-up to automate talent acquisition

Airbus has signed a contract with Bengaluru-based start-up Traxof Technologies to automate the talent acquisition process for the former’s Information Management (IM) organisations in India and Europe.

Traxof was part of Season 4 of Airbus BizLab’s start-up acceleration programme, where it was chosen after a rigorous boot camp and jury election.

Airbus BizLab is a global aerospace business accelerator where start-ups and Airbus ‘intrapreneurs’ seek to speed up the transformation of innovative ideas into valuable businesses. Since its inception in 2015, it has accelerated 72 start-ups and 54 internal projects, which have raised a combined €23.5 million.

“Indian start-ups are extraordinarily competent, competitive and entrepreneurial in spirit,” said Anand E Stanley, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia. “All they need is some supportive acceleration to achieve viability and scale. Airbus BizLab has been providing this support to Indian start-ups with great results.”

Workflow optimisation

Traxof’s cloud-based, automated desktop and mobile-based solution provides real-time visibility and monitoring of recruitment processes to support the planned ramp-up of IM resources, especially in India, for Airbus’ digitalisation. The platform also allows the harmonisation of workflows of different stakeholders to optimise the process, according to Airbus.

“Traxof solves a real world problem that is shared by a wide range of our internal stakeholders with a simple off-the-shelf solution,” said Carlo Nizam, Chief Information Officer, Airbus India and South Asia. “Talent acquisition is the first of many possible areas that can benefit from Traxof’s capabilities.”

Founded in 2014, Traxof is a workflow automation start-up that seeks to provide 100 per cent customisability, natural language-based interaction, ease of usage, process optimisation, interfacing with external tools and better human-computer interaction.