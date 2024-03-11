Allcargo Logistics launched less than container load (LCL) consolidation services in collaboration with Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR) at the inland container depot (ICD) in Ankleshwar, South Gujarat.

The introduction of LCL consolidation services at ICD Ankleshwar can help customers benefit from the cost-effective and efficient consolidation of their smaller shipments into full container loads, facilitating seamless international trade, the company stated in an official release. By offering LCL consolidation services at ICD Ankleshwar, Allcargo aims to enhance international supply chain efficiency, reducing transit time and optimising logistics costs.

The company stated that it aims to streamline cargo movements for MSME and SMB businesses spread across South Gujarat, including Ankleshwar, Panoli, Jaghadia, Vilayat, Karjan, Dahej, Jambusar, and Surat. Natarajan Iyer, Vice President, Allcargo Logistics Ltd, said, “The introduction of LCL consolidation services at ICD Ankleshwar underscores our commitment to delivering innovative logistics solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. This expansion not only strengthens our presence in the region but also reinforces our position as a leading provider of end-to-end logistics services.”