Garment exporters have asked the government to suspend permission given for trans-shipment of export cargo from Bangladesh through the Delhi Air Cargo complex as it was adding to the logistical woes of the Indian industry, hit by the Red Sea crisis.

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has written to the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBIC) requesting suspension of implementation of the order that allows Bangladesh’s export cargo access to the Delhi terminal, according to a statement issued by the export body.

Earlier, such trans-shipment was only allowed through the Kolkata Air Cargo complex, it said.

“Besides increased logistical costs for exporters, the Red Sea crisis has also led to the shift of export shipments from the sea to air mode. At this crucial time, allowing Bangladeshi export cargo from the Delhi Air Cargo Terminal will further increase logistical challenges and increase transportation costs for apparel exporters,” AEPC Chairman Sudhir Sekhri said.

AEPC said 20-30 loaded trucks arrive in Delhi every day, which slows down the smooth movement of cargo, and airlines were taking undue advantage of the situation.

This has led to an excessive increase in air freight rates, delays in handling and processing of export cargo, and severe congestion at the Cargo Terminal at IGI Airport in the Capital, making Indian apparel exports through the Delhi air cargo complex uncompetitive.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said the Commerce Department would look into the matter.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit