BMW Group India on Thursday said it has continued its record-breaking success in 2023 by posting the best-ever annual sales (January – December) of 22,940 units (including two-wheelers), a growth of 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) as compared to 19,263 units in 2022.

Of the total, the company delivered 14,172 cars (BMW and Mini brands) and 8,768 motorcycles (BMW Motorrad). In cars, BMW sold 13,303 units and Mini 869 units, the company said.

The year closed on a high note as all three brands clocked in their highest sales in the fourth quarter -- BMW 4,306 (+41 per cent Y-o-Y), Mini 287 (+54 per cent Y-o-Y) and BMW Motorrad 1,990 (+3 per cent Y-o-Y). Quarter four of 2023 was also the best-ever quarter for BMW and Mini, and December 2023 saw the highest-ever monthly sales for BMW and Mini, it said.

The company launched 23 products in 2023, and this year, it will be launching 19 new products (13 cars and 6 bikes). It will be launching the all new 5-Series, X3, Mini Countryman and a Mini three-door hatch, and the all-new R13 in the motorcycle range, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, told reporters.

“It has been a record-breaking milestone year for BMW Group India. All three brands – BMW, Mini and BMW Motorrad – have delivered their highest-ever sales. We have the most desirable brands and luxurious products. We have created bespoke experiences and services that ensure complete peace of mind and freedom to enjoy unlimited driving pleasure. As we change the game, our sight is set on increasing the market share and setting new benchmarks,” Pawah said adding that the company expects double digit growth this year too.

Pawah added that BMW Group India has successfully retained its leadership in the electric luxury car segment for the second consecutive year, by selling 1,474 units in 2023.

“By blending driving pleasure with zero emissions, our luxurious offerings resonate with a growing clientele embracing a progressive and sustainable mindset. We continue to set the pace in the Indian electric luxury vehicle market with the most diverse and innovative product range, designed to cater to diverse customer needs. A perfect example is the BMW iX which is the highest selling luxury electric vehicle in India,” he said.

“With proven strengths, future-oriented technologies and a robust premium charging network, we are confident of taking this to the next level,” he added.