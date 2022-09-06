BUILD programme: Boeing calls for entries from students, start-ups

Boeing India has called for applications from students and early stage start-ups for its Boeing University Innovation Leadership Development (BUILD) programme for 2022.

The programme seeks to promote entrepreneurship among students and start-ups to convert their ideas into business offerings.

The company joined hands with incubators at IITs in Bombay, Delhi, Gandhinagar and Madras, IISC Bangalore, T-Hub Hyderabad, and KIIT Bhubaneshwar to promote the programme.

The applications are invited in the fields of mobility, space, connectivity, Industry 4.0 technology, enterprise digital solutions, sustainability, and data analytics/artificial intelligence.

“With BUILD, we touch the entire spectrum of student-to-start-up community so they can benefit from our experience and our partner networks for developing breakthrough ideas in India,” Salil Gupte, President of Boeing India, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The shortlisted teams will compete at a regional level and the finalists will get a chance to present their ideas to a group of experts on February 2023.

The deadline for idea submissions is October 31, 2022.