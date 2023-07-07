The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three Railway officials for their alleged involvement in the Balasore triple train collision that left 293 persons dead and nearly 1,000-odd injured.

Arrests are primarily on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Section 304 of IPC) and disappearance or destruction of evidence or giving false information to screen offender (Sector 201 of IPC), said CBI sources.

As per CBI sources, the accused Railway officials have been identified as Arun Kumar Mahanta, senior sectional engineer; Mhd Amir Khan, section engineer; and Pappu Kumar, technician.

In a separate probe, the Commissioner of Railway Safety pointed out human errors that possibly led to the accident at Balasore on June 2 this year. It had pointed out in its report that wires inside a level-crossing location box had been incorrectly labelled. It stayed like that and was undetected, resulting in a further mix-up during the maintenance work.

The probe also found lapses at multiple levels in the signalling and telecommunications (S&T) department.