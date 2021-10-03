Cochin International Airport achieves 3rd position in international traffic

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Cochin International airport Ltd (CIAL) has established itself as the third airport in the country in terms of international traffic for three consecutive months from July 2021.
The airport anticipates a fairly high growth in international traffic for the month of October as more foreign carriers schedules frequent services from Kochi, the latest one being the Sri Lankan Airlines which started daily operation to Colombo from Sunday.
With this, CIAL is handling 58 international arrival/departure operations a day for the month of October.
Sri Lankan Airlines resumed their daily service to Colombo on October 3. Sri Lankan flight UL 165 arrives at COK at 0945 and departs as UL 166 to Colombo at 1045 on all days except Sunday.
CIAL Managing Director S Suhas said that the airport witnessed a significant growth in traffic during September and schedules more international flights for October. “We are optimistic as the world has started to see a revival in all sectors. Global aviation is also responding to it. We hope that our international connectivity will rise to 70 per cent of the pre-pandemic period in next month whereas the domestic aircraft movement to near normalcy in winter schedule which is expected to commence in next month. CIAL has rolled out several initiatives to increase connectivity’’, he said.
The airport handled 85,395 international passengers in July, 1,57,289 in August and 1,94,900 in September. The cumulative passenger volume, comprising of International and domestic, for the month of September was 3,70,044.
The airport company has initiated aggressive campaign to reach out to foreign carriers during the last three months period. Facilities were established at the terminal to boost the confidence of both the passengers and airlines. The airport now handles an average of 106 aircraft movements a day comprising of both international and domestic operations; whereas daily average passenger footfalls stands around 14,500. The airport now facilitates flights to all the West Asian destinations, London, Male and Colombo.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...