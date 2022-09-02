Ramco Aviation to provide ERP, MRO services solution to US-based GA-ASI

The US-based General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), a global leader in unmanned aerial systems, will use Ramco’s Aviation M&E MRO Suite for GA-ASI’s SkyGuardian Global Support Solutions (SGSS) program.

Ramco’s Aviation Software will provide them with an aviation-specific ERP covering maintenance planning & execution; engineering & fleet airworthiness management; Supply Chain Management; technical publication and digital task cards; safety; quality & compliance, and employee certifications & qualification.

Aviation sustainable solution

With deep functional and technical capabilities, the solution will integrate GA-ASI’s operations globally, and enable the SGSS program to support its customers for parts management, aircraft fleet management, and supply chain, in support of their MQ-9B SkyGuardian remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) operations, says a release from Ramco.

In addition, with Ramco’s digital enablers like mobile apps, dashboards, and an integrated customer portal, GA-ASI will be able to manage its global warehouses and depots and enable its customers to order parts and get real-time status updates on the progress of maintenance and repair tasks, the release said.

Sam Richardson, VP of GA-ASI Sustainment, said, “As SkyGuardian prepares to commence worldwide flight operations, GA-ASI has the unique opportunity to deploy Ramco’s out-of-the-box leading aviation sustainment solutions to help meet our end goal of having the right part, at the right location, at the right time, and at the right price point.”

Manoj Kumar Singh, President – Ramco Systems Corporation, USA and Chief Customer Officer – Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, Ramco Systems, said, “Securing the trust of a world leader in unmanned aerial systems is a landmark achievement for Ramco, and reflects the flexibility of Ramco software in catering to this unique segment, while leveraging the deep aviation functionality built over the last 25 years.”