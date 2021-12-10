Gati-KWE opens surface transhipment centre in Farukh Nagar

Gati-Kintetsu Express Private Limited (Gati-KWE), an Allcargo Group company, on Friday opened its largest surface transhipment centre (STC) spread over 1.5 lakh sq ft at Farukh Nagar in Haryana’s Gurugram district.

Set up at the 1.8 million sq ft logistics park of Allcargo Logistics at Farukh Nagar, the tech-driven STC will offer customers the advantages of optimised supply chains, reduced dwell times and access to all major national highways and seamless connectivity into the country’s hinterlands.

Gati-KWE is a unit of Mumbai-listed Gati Ltd. It plans to set up five more similar STCs at Mumbai, Nagpur, Indore, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Also read: Adani Ports reverses decision to stop handling cargo from Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan

The STC has been designed in compliance with green norms and is equipped with capabilities to process short-haul cargo deliveries in North India and long-haul cargo movements on a pan-India spread, Gati Ltd said in a statement.

Tech-driven infra

A tech-driven infrastructure ably supported by automated and paperless processes will boost the ability of the STC to process cargo loads of around 1,000 trucks per day, Gati added in the statement.

The facility also has a throughput capacity of over 15,000 tonnes with the ability to scale up and daily package a volume capacity of over 6,00,000 tonnes. This will help Gati-KWE to focus on minimising transit times between far south and north-east regions of the country to North India.

Also read: NTC Group aims to touch ₹5,000 cr in revenue by 2025

An AI-powered round-the-clock tracking system will enable customers to have access to real-time updates and forecasts facilitating the unloading and sorting of cargo in a timely and convenient manner. Leveraging the potential of deep analytics will help in guiding trucks to ply on the best possible routes while entering the STC and leaving it to make last-mile deliveries within specified timelines.

“The express logistics customers of Gati-KWE can get regular cargo movement updates and raise queries on a user-friendly digital interface offered by the STC,” Gati added.

Gati-KWE is a joint venture between Gati and Japan’s Kintetsu World Express (KWE), in which KWE holds 30 per cent stake while Gati holds the rest. Allcargo is the promoter and the single-largest shareholder of Gati with 47 per cent stake with KWE holding about 3.5 per cent shares.