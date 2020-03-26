Government extends ban on international commercial airlines flying to India till April 15

India has extended the ban on international commercial airlines operating to India till 18.30 GMT on April 14 (April 15 India time). Earlier, the ban on international flights to and from India was till March 29.

The extension of the ban on scheduled commercial international flights is in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi declaring a lockdown in India till April 14 to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

A Directorate General of Civil Aviation circular states that the restrictions will not apply to international air cargo operations and flights, especially those approved by it. DGCA’s special approval saw Lufthansa operate a special flight between Delhi and Frankfurt on Thursday morning to take back foreign citizens who had been stranded in India after it announced the ban on international commercial flights to and from India on March 22.

Scheduled international commercial flights are those operated by global airlines, including British Airways, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, and United Airlines, to and from India.

Interestingly, while the DGCA has extended the ban on scheduled international commercial airlines, the current ban on domestic airlines’ operations is till March 31. It remains to be seen whether that too will be extended in line with the complete lockdown announced by the Prime Minister till April 14.