Government extends ban on international commercial airlines flying to India till April 15

The new BMW X5M: Comprehensive upgrade to take on the competition
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
India has extended the ban on international commercial airlines operating to India till 18.30 GMT on April 14 (April 15 India time). Earlier, the ban on international flights to and from India was till March 29.
The extension of the ban on scheduled commercial international flights is in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi declaring a lockdown in India till April 14 to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
A Directorate General of Civil Aviation circular states that the restrictions will not apply to international air cargo operations and flights, especially those approved by it. DGCA’s special approval saw Lufthansa operate a special flight between Delhi and Frankfurt on Thursday morning to take back foreign citizens who had been stranded in India after it announced the ban on international commercial flights to and from India on March 22.
Scheduled international commercial flights are those operated by global airlines, including British Airways, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, and United Airlines, to and from India.
Interestingly, while the DGCA has extended the ban on scheduled international commercial airlines, the current ban on domestic airlines’ operations is till March 31. It remains to be seen whether that too will be extended in line with the complete lockdown announced by the Prime Minister till April 14.
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Most organisations have a Business Continuity Plan for economic slowdowns, natural disasters and other dire ...
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
The measures range from extended grace periods to expedited claims settlement
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...