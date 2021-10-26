Logistics

Indian Railways running 668 special services to handle festival rush

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 26, 2021

Also, it augments coaches in regular trains to ensure higher berth availability.

Indian Railways is running 668 special services of 110 special trains from Durga Puja till Chhatha Puja to clear extra rush of passengers during this festive season.

Augmentation of coaches in regular trains is also being done to ensure higher berth availability during this festive rush, per an official release issued on Tuesday.

"Special trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway sectors," the statement added.

To avoid chaos, crowd controlling measures by forming queues at the terminus stations, with the supervision of RPF staff, for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches is being ensured.

Additional RPF personnel have been deployed in major stations to ensure the security of passengers, the release added.

