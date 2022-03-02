IndiGo announces evacuation flights to Hungary, Romania and Poland

The country’s largest carrier, IndiGo, on Tuesday said, it will operate six additional flights to evacuate Indian citizens from Ukraine. The airlines will be sending A321 (Airbus) with two flights being operated from Delhi to Budapest via Istanbul; two from Delhi to Poland via Istanbul and two from Mumbai to Bucharest also via Istanbul.

“Continuing its mission to evacuate Indian citizens from the crisis in Ukraine, IndiGo will operate six additional flights using A321 aircraft on March 02, 2022. Two flights each will be operated via Istanbul, from Delhi to Budapest (Hungary) and Rzeszow (Poland); and two flights will operate from Mumbai to Bucharest (Romania) via IST (Istanbul), it said in a statement.

All these six flights are under the Operation Ganga initiative of the Centre.