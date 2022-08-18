July domestic air passenger count falls 8 per cent

Domestic air passenger saw a 8 per cent, month-on-month dip in July, to 97 lakh; as against the 105 lakh who travelled by air in June, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s monthly report for July said.

Compared to July 2021, air passenger for the past month grew nearly 94 per cent.

Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-July 2022 were 6.70 crore, a 70 per cent increase y-o-y, as against 3.93 crore during the corresponding period of previous year.

Market share

According to the monthly traffic report, IndiGo carried 57.11 lakh passengers in July and increased its market share to 59 per cent (from 57 per cent-odd in June).

SpiceJet flew 7.76 lakh passengers (a 23 per cent month-on-month fall from 10.02 lakh passengers) with market share declining to 8 per cent (from 9.5 per cent in the month-go).

Go First flew 7.95 lakh passengers with market share also falling to 8.3 per cent.

Vistara, Air India, AirAsia India and Alliance Air carried 10.13 lakh, 8.14 lakh, 4.42 lakh, 1.12 lakh passengers, respectively.

Amongst the airlines, Vistara saw a nearly one percentage point rise in market share (for July versus June) to 10.13 per cent. Alliance Air too saw a slight increase at 1.2 per cent (versus 1.1 per cent in June). Air India also saw its market share increase to 8.4 per cent in July versus 7.5 per cent in June.

Load factor

SpiceJet had the highest passenger load factor at 84.7 per cent last month; followed by Vistara at 84.3 per cent. IndiGo had a 77.7 per cent passenger load factor.

Interestingly, Air Asia had the best on-time performance of 95.5 per cent at four metro airports - Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. This was followed by Vistara at 89 per cent. IndiGo came a sixth at 80.8 per cent.