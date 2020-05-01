Logistics

Lockdown: MG Motor retails zero units in April

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 01, 2020 Published on May 01, 2020

MG Motor India on Friday said it retailed zero units in April as dealerships remained closed due to the nationwide lockdown to contain coronavirus pandemic.

The company, which reports only retail sales figures, has recorded zero retail sales for the month of April 2020, as its showrooms were closed due to nationwide lockdown, MG Motor India said in a statement.

The carmaker, which began operations and manufacturing on a small scale at its facility in Halol in the last week of April 2020, hopes that production will ramp-up in the month of May and is working on the local supply-chain support.

The company is gearing up for working as per norms, including sanitisation and social distancing, the automaker said.

