Locus appoints Anusha Yomahesh as Director - Brand & Content Marketing and Anshu Singh as VP - HR

Locus, a logistics company, has appointed Anusha Yomahesh as Director - Brand and Content Marketing, and Anshu Singh as Vice President - Human Resources.

As Locus scales and expands in North America, Europe and South-East Asia, Yomahesh will oversee all aspects of its brand growth and operations including reputation management, brand influence, thought leadership, influencer marketing, media relations, event marketing, C Suite advocacy, and employer brand. She is a brand and communications marketer with over 12 years of experience in building and scaling B2C and B2B brands across industries like Media, Luxury Retail, Information Technology, and SaaS.

“I’m thrilled to join Locus and its talented leadership team at such a pivotal point of its evolution and growth journey. It’s exciting times at Locus and I am elated to be a part of this first-principle-thinking, deep-tech company that is disrupting final-mile logistics tech, and creating meaningful impact to its customers and end-consumers. I firmly believe a brand’s superpower lies in its purpose and authenticity, and I look forward to the opportunity to shape and scale a global brand that is committed, thoughtful, sustainable, and relentless in its pursuit to enable final mile efficiency,” Yomahesh said.

Further, in her leadership role as Vice President - Human Resources, Anshu Singh will anchor the people strategy globally Locus’ ever-growing team. With close to two decades of experience, Singh has worked across IT, Life Sciences, BFSI and Consulting industry with Indian and multinational brands, spanning across all functional areas of HR.

“I am delighted to be a part of a fantastic team at Locus. Its talent pool is ambitious, highly talented, and driven. It is fascinating to see how the team has swiftly grown over the years while still keeping its original DNA intact. Locus is ‘team-first’ and I am excited to explore new ways to connect with the team and help them harness their collective potential to achieve new heights,” said Singh. Prior to Locus, she has had stints with TeamLease Services, ICICI, ING, Novo Nordisk India, and Zapr Media Labs.

Last year, Locus raised $50 million in Series C round of funding led by Singapore’s sovereign fund - GIC and Qualcomm Ventures along with participation from existing investors.