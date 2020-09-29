Mahendra Agarwal quits as MD, Director of Gati

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Logistics and supply chain company Gati Ltd said in a BSE release it has cancelled the proposed Extraordinary General Meeting which was scheduled to be held on September 30.
This development comes in the backdrop of a letter dated September 28, wherein Mahendra Kumar Agarwal submitted his resignation as Director and Managing Director of the company with immediate effect.
In the circumstances, the EGM, called on Allcargo Logistics Ltd’s request for Agarwal’s removal, has become infructuous, said Gati. Consequently, the Gati board decided to cancel the EGM as well as the e-voting scheduled for the issue.
Also read: Allcargo to hold EGM on Sept 30 to remove Gati MD
Allcargo had acquired a near 47 per cent stake in Gati earlier this year. On September 4, the Supreme Court had allowed Allcargo to go ahead with an EGM to oust Agarwal.
Gati shares were trading at ₹48.20, down 2 per cent, on the BSE.
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
Instead of applause/abuse, doctors want steps to ensure their safety, and that of their families
Biopharma companies’ disclosures will help the public overcome ‘vaccine hesitancy’
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...