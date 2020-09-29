Logistics

Mahendra Agarwal quits as MD, Director of Gati

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 29, 2020 Published on September 29, 2020

EGM scheduled for September 30 to remove him cancelled

Logistics and supply chain company Gati Ltd said in a BSE release it has cancelled the proposed Extraordinary General Meeting which was scheduled to be held on September 30.

This development comes in the backdrop of a letter dated September 28, wherein Mahendra Kumar Agarwal submitted his resignation as Director and Managing Director of the company with immediate effect.

In the circumstances, the EGM, called on Allcargo Logistics Ltd’s request for Agarwal’s removal, has become infructuous, said Gati. Consequently, the Gati board decided to cancel the EGM as well as the e-voting scheduled for the issue.

Also read: Allcargo to hold EGM on Sept 30 to remove Gati MD

Allcargo had acquired a near 47 per cent stake in Gati earlier this year. On September 4, the Supreme Court had allowed Allcargo to go ahead with an EGM to oust Agarwal.

Gati shares were trading at ₹48.20, down 2 per cent, on the BSE.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 29, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.