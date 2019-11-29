NMPT chief highlights agri export potential of Karnataka

Karnataka has tremendous potential for the export of agri products, according to A.V. Ramana, Chairman of the New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT).

Speaking at the ‘Agri Export Meet 2019’ organised by NMPT in Mangaluru on Thursday evening, he said agri exporters from Karnataka can find better markets for their products in some Baltic countries if they make use of New Mangalore Port.

Stating that Karnataka has 30 districts and 320 km of coastline, he said agri products from Karnataka contribute around 12 per cent to the state’s GDP.

Highlighting the district-specific potential for some agri products, he said agri exporters and farmers from the state have tremendous potential to move forward if they realise their potential in agri produce. The contribution of agri products to the state’s GDP can be increased to 21 per cent in another three years, if they realise their potential, he said.

Referring to NMPT’s connectivity with some of the major centres in the hinterland, he said road and rail connectivity with the hinterland is comparatively good during the export season of agri products.

He said the export of some of agri products is increasing from Karnataka, and exporters should make best use of the infrastructure available at the port to export their products.