Skoda Auto plans to set up 30 ‘compact workshops’ pan-India by this year

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
European car maker Skoda Auto on Monday announced its plans to set up 30 ‘compact workshops’ pan-India by this year for providing periodic maintenance and servicing requirements to its customers in the domestic market.
Skoda Auto India will also start operations in some new markets with this service-first concept of compact workshops, which will cater to existing and potential customers in new and emerging markets, the company said in a release.
The company currently has over 170 customer touchpoints including sales and after-sales facilities across over 100 cities pan-India.
“Along with growing our volumes, enhancing the customer experience and our journey of customer-centricity is pivotal to our success in India. We have already introduced several initiatives on this front, and I am happy to announce the start of ‘Skoda compact workshops,” said Zac Hollis, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India.
Skoda’s objective is to cater to the growing customer base and ensure that they have a seamless experience with the brand, he said.
“2021 is marked as the year of growth for the Skoda brand in India. With the launch of Kushaq (B segment SUV), there is a substantial growth in our volumes and despite the challenging environment, we have managed to have a really successful launch,” Hollis added.
These compact workshops will be capable of catering to periodic maintenance services and general repairs, the car maker said, adding, some of the servicing capabilities include inspection services, replacement of coolant, brake oil, automatic transmission fluid (ATF) and brake disc or pad replacement, among others.
Besides, customers can also avail other minor repairs such as replacement of bulbs, wiper blades, car detailing and accessories fitment, among others, which don’t require specialised tools, it said.
The major jobs as per customer request will be carried out at the main workshop, thus providing customer convenience and reach, Skoda said.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...