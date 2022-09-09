SpiceJet appoints new CFO

New Delhi, Sept 9 SpiceJet has appointed Ashish Kumar as the Chief Financial Officer. He takes charge from Friday onwards, the company said in a statement.

Ashish, who has over 26 years of experience across various sectors, joins SpiceJet from Interglobe Enterprises where he served as VP (Head) - Corporate Finance beginning January 2019. Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Interglobe Hotels for five years from 2014 to 2018.

Prior to that, Ashish was Head of Finance at Tata Value Homes and Suzlon Infrastructure from 2011 to 2014 and 2009 to 2010 respectively. He has also worked with Reliance Infrastructure and Hindustan Petroleum.