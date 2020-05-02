SpiceJet’s maiden freighter flight carries medical supplies to Bahrain

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
Amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, SpiceJet on Saturday said it operated its maiden freighter flight to Bahrain carrying around 17 tonnes of critical medical supplies.
In a press release, the budget carrier said its B737 freighter aircraft departed from Mumbai to Bahrain on late Friday night.
India has been under a lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus that has infected over 37,000 people and killed more than 1,200 people in the country so far.
All commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period. However, cargo flights and special flights approved by the aviation regulator DGCA are allowed to operate.
Since the nation-wide lockdown began, SpiceJet said it has transported over 5,100 tonnes of cargo on more than 710 flights, of which 256 were international cargo flights.
