Steel Secretary visits NMPA

Sanjay Kumar Singh, Secretary, Union Ministry of Steel, visited New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) in Mangaluru on Friday.

He had reviewed the handling facilities for iron ore fines and pellets by KIOCL, said a NMPA statement .

AV Ramana, NMPA Chairman briefed the Secretary on the port’s future plans as well as a host of initiatives undertaken to enhance the ease of doing business, green port initiatives, future expansion programmes, infrastructure projects and other proposals for enhancing the productivity.

Sanjay Kumar Singh visited the cruise terminal, and also oversaw the berths and various infrastructural facilities of the port, the statement said.

The Secretary appreciated the various initiatives of the port to bring in environment-friendly facilities and developmental works, and the infrastructure facilities provided, it added.