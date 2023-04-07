The VO Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi reported a 11.5 per cent increase in cargo handling to 38.04 million tonnes (mt) during the fiscal ended March 31, 2023, as against 34.12 mt handled in the previous year. Imports accounted for 28.60 mt ; exports 8.95 million tonnes and transhipment 0.49 mt .

The port surpassed the 36 mt target set by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for the fiscal, says a release.

The VOC Port Authority achieved a ‘record’ growth of 87 per cent in net surplus after tax during FY23 to ₹256.14 crore (₹136.80 crore). It also reported the highest ever total revenue in a fiscal to ₹816.17 crore during FY23 (₹654.52), a 25 per cent increase.

In terms of operational efficiency, the overall turnaround time time decreased to 46.80 hours during the fiscal (48.48 hours).

Some of the projects completed during the fiscal include commissioning of drive through container scanner at a cost of ₹42 crore. In the current fiscal, the projects that will see progress include conversion of 9th berth as container terminal at a cost of ₹434.17 crore; a 2 MW wind farm at a cost of ₹26 crore and a 5 MW ground-based solar power plant at a cost of ₹16 crore.

Port-based industries

For promoting port-based industries under Coastal Employment Unit (Tuticorin SPEEDZ), land parcels totalling an extent of 54 acres have been allotted in a phased manner for industries such as edible oil, refinery, food processing, and warehouses. In addition, the port authority has allotted 12.79 acres of land, including water area, for setting up of a cement bulk terminal, the release said.

Some of the future projects to be taken up include development of outer harbour with two container terminals (Continuous Quay length of 1,000 metres each), with a draft of 16 m at a cost of ₹7055.95 Crores.

TK Ramachandran, IAS, Chairman, V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority, said that given the positive trend driven by economic recovery, the port will handle an all-time record throughput in this current financial year.

