Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has sought the World Bank's assistance for upgrading infrastructure and capacity building in the State.

Speaking at a meeting with the World Bank's executive directors here on Sunday, Shinde said the World Bank was not just a fund-giving body, but a source of knowledge for developing countries.

The partnership with the World Bank will help improve the standard of living of people in Maharashtra which has the best skilled workforce and modern infrastructure facilities, the chief minister said.

"We are working on improving green technology, disaster management, health services and port infrastructure facilities," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also attended the meeting, said the government is planning to make Maharashtra drought-free by linking rivers.

"The government is planning to divert water from rivers flowing westward to the Godavari valley and linking rivers in Vidarbha will help in removing drought," he said.

The State government also sought assistance from the World Bank to improve traffic in Mumbai, green energy, as well as for improving services to people in each district and boosting economic development.

