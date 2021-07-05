Mandatory jewellery hallmarking norms leave industry in a tizzy

Weeks after mandatory hall marking was introduced, the jewellery industry is in a tizzy, with no clarity on a lot of fresh provisions introduced.

Hallmarking has been made mandatory in 256 districts from June 16.

Nitin Khandelwal, Past Chairman, the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council, said there is a huge unrest in the industry as the Government had confirmed that Hallmarking Unique Identification (HUID) would only be restricted to Hallmarking centre and and not apply to jewellers.

Mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery: Industry seeks clarity on norms to be enforced from Wednesday

However, there is still no clarity on this as the process involves jewellers in certain elements of HUID, he said. “We are still facing problems and cannot get our jewellery hallmarked anywhere,” he added.

‘Huge disconnect’

Along with earlier approved three karatages, 20, 23 and 24 k were also agreed by the Minister and DG, BIS, this has not been made part of the order released by BIS while a gazette notification is being awaited. There is still no clarity on how the mandatory hallmarking regime will work outside the 256 districts, said Khandelwal.

“There is a huge disconnect between what was agreed by the Minister and what is presented to the industry,” he said.

Bombay HC refuses to stay mandatory gold jewellery hallmarking

Saiyam Mehra, Vice-Chairman, GJC, said the applicability of hallmarking continues to loom as dark clouds of uncertainty over the industry. Wholesalers and manufacturers, who generally stock jewellery in thousands, are unable to get their jewellery hallmarked as the hallmarking centres under the current procedure are not able to give required output, he said.

Status of old stock

The new HUID process being implemented may take weeks or months to get jewellery hallmarked. The industry has still not received any official clarity on the status of their old stock in trade, he added.

BIS had three meetings with around 20 members of the Expert Committee wherein all the elements that the industry found impractical were discussed. The BIS team headed by the DG principally agreed with the industry with regard to a large majority of the concerns and asked the industry to be patient. Jewellers were allowed to sell their existing non-hallmarked stock till August 30.

However, all these important concerns are missing in the order and this has created a scenario of unrest and panic in the industry, he said.