Mandatory jewellery hallmarking norms leave industry in a tizzy

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Weeks after mandatory hall marking was introduced, the jewellery industry is in a tizzy, with no clarity on a lot of fresh provisions introduced.
Hallmarking has been made mandatory in 256 districts from June 16.
Nitin Khandelwal, Past Chairman, the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council, said there is a huge unrest in the industry as the Government had confirmed that Hallmarking Unique Identification (HUID) would only be restricted to Hallmarking centre and and not apply to jewellers.
Mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery: Industry seeks clarity on norms to be enforced from Wednesday
However, there is still no clarity on this as the process involves jewellers in certain elements of HUID, he said. “We are still facing problems and cannot get our jewellery hallmarked anywhere,” he added.
Along with earlier approved three karatages, 20, 23 and 24 k were also agreed by the Minister and DG, BIS, this has not been made part of the order released by BIS while a gazette notification is being awaited. There is still no clarity on how the mandatory hallmarking regime will work outside the 256 districts, said Khandelwal.
“There is a huge disconnect between what was agreed by the Minister and what is presented to the industry,” he said.
Bombay HC refuses to stay mandatory gold jewellery hallmarking
Saiyam Mehra, Vice-Chairman, GJC, said the applicability of hallmarking continues to loom as dark clouds of uncertainty over the industry. Wholesalers and manufacturers, who generally stock jewellery in thousands, are unable to get their jewellery hallmarked as the hallmarking centres under the current procedure are not able to give required output, he said.
The new HUID process being implemented may take weeks or months to get jewellery hallmarked. The industry has still not received any official clarity on the status of their old stock in trade, he added.
BIS had three meetings with around 20 members of the Expert Committee wherein all the elements that the industry found impractical were discussed. The BIS team headed by the DG principally agreed with the industry with regard to a large majority of the concerns and asked the industry to be patient. Jewellers were allowed to sell their existing non-hallmarked stock till August 30.
However, all these important concerns are missing in the order and this has created a scenario of unrest and panic in the industry, he said.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
There is no reason why the menstrual cup — a cost-effective, liberating and safe product for managing women’s ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...