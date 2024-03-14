Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay and Indian premier Narendra Modi are likely to discuss a wide range of economic, trade and strategic issues, including development projects and pacts in areas such as food and energy conservation, as well as geopolitical concerns, at their bilateral meeting in New Delhi on Thursday.

Tobgay will be in India from March 14-18, accompanied by a high-level official delegation that includes ministers of foreign affairs, commerce and energy, as well as senior government officials, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Bhutanese Prime Minister’s India visit, which is his first foreign trip after his re-election in January this year, is especially important as the country has launched a ₹1,500-crore economic stimulus package with India’s assistance. The talks also hold geopolitical significance, as China has reportedly resumed its talks with Bhutan to resolve a boundary dispute that may have implications for India and the regional security, according to sources.

“India and Bhutan enjoy exemplary ties of friendship and cooperation, based on trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels. The visit of the Prime Minister of Bhutan will provide an opportunity to the two sides to review the progress in our unique partnership and to discuss ways and means to expand the enduring ties of friendship and cooperation between India and Bhutan,” an MEA statement said.

Five-year plan

India has offered increased support to Bhutan as it embarks on its 13th Five Year Plan in a bid to transform into a high-income economy by 2034. Under the 12th Five Year Plan, India has implemented 82 project-tied assistance projects and 524 high-impact community development projects in Bhutan, according to the government. India’s commitment includes ₹400 crore towards a transitional trade support facility.

The Union Cabinet recently approved the signing of two agreements with Bhutan during Tobgay’s visit. The first is an agreement between the Bhutan Food and Drug Authority (BFDA) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for cooperation in food safety; and the second is a memorandum of understanding between India’s Bureau of Energy Efficiency and Bhutan’s department of energy for co­operation in energy efficiency and energy conservation measures.

Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call upon Tobgay after the two PMs hold their bilateral meeting on Thursday. Tobgay will meet President Droupadi Murmu on Friday and travel to Mumbai on Saturday for a two-day programme before departing on Monday, according to the MEA.