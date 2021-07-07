‘MSMEs are engines of growth’

Sundaram Finance and MSME Development Institute (MSME DI) - Chennai, Government of India, on Wednesday hosted the first webinar as part of its bi-monthly ‘MSME - Need to know information series’. The webinar series was organised to promote MSME registration in Udyam portal and to create awareness about various MSME schemes launched by the government.

S Suresh Babuji, IEDS, Joint Director, MSME DI Chennai, said that in addition to the huge contribution to India’s GDP, exports and employment, MSMEs, as the engines of economic growth, play a crucial role in promoting equitable distribution of development.

“Tamil Nadu is among the top five economically and industrially developed States, and it was possible because of financial support by lenders, technical support by players like MSME DIs and the entrepreneurial attitude of people of Tamil Nadu,” Babuji added.

Moahan Venkatesan, Sr VP and Head of TN, Sundaram Finance said, “We have been associated with the MSME sector right from the launch of Sundaram Finance in 1954 and want to continue to make a difference to the sector. Soon, we will be launching a MSME related micro-site on the Sundaram Finance website to provide information about the sector, the benefits of Udyam registration and our offerings for this sector.”

KM Balajee, Asst Director, MSME-DI Chennai, made a presentation with step-by-step process for registration in Udyam portal. He also highlighted that Udyam registration is free and cautioned entrepreneurs to register only through the government website and not fall prey to agents who are charging a hefty fee for securing Udyam Registration.

Promoting entrepreneurship

Senthil Kumar, IEDS - Deputy Director, MSME DI, Chennai, made a presentation explaining the various training and mentorship schemes of the government to promote entrepreneurship and skill development.

In the concluding session, K Narayanan, GM and Head- Corporate Finance, Sundaram Finance, made a presentation highlighting products on offer and added that the company has made Udyog Aadhaar or Udyam Registration mandatory for all the SME customers who seek loans.

Jeevan Jose, Zonal Head, TN West, Sundaram Finance delivered the welcome address. BusinessLine was the media partner for the event.