On Day 5, Radhikapur East and Urma Paharitola mines are on offer

Radhikapur East coal mine in Odisha and Urma Paharitola coal mine in Jharkhand are on offer for commercial mining on the fifth day of auctions.

Adani Enterprises, EMIL Mines and Minerals Resources, Jindal Steel and Power and National Aluminium Company are contesting for the Radhikapur (East) coal mine. Adani Power Resources, Adicorp Enterprises, Aurobindo Reality and Infrastructure, India Coke and Power, JMS Mining and Welspun Steel are in the fray for Urma Paharitola.

Under the commercial coal mining bid rounds, companies are competing on the share of revenue they would share with the State government to bag a coal mine. There is no end-use restriction on the coal that is excavated from these mines.

The Ministry of Coal has auctioned 15 mines till now in bidding rounds that began on Monday (November 2). In all, the Centre will be auctioning 19 mines for commercial coal mining by November 9.