The Centre is considering using the Permanent Account Number (PAN) issued by the Income Tax Department as the single-entry point for the National Single Window System being implemented for businesses for speedy approvals, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

“Applicants for Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme are also being encouraged to come on the single window system,” Goyal said addressing the media on Monday. He added that it could greatly speed up the application process.

Focus areas

One of the important focus areas for implementation on the NSWS was integrating collection of data with single-time entry of critical information using existing database available with the government, the Minister said.

This single-entry point for users could be the PAN number and we are in discussion with the Finance Ministry on this, Goyal added.

The NSWS, soft-launched in September 2021, aims to be a one-stop digital platform for most permits needed by investors for starting businesses at the Centre and State levels.

About 44,000 approvals have been facilitated through NSWS and over 28,000 approvals are currently under process.

The portal hosts applications for approvals from 26 Central Departments and 16 States.

“Going forward, states which wholeheartedly support the National Single Window System and speed up the approval process using the system will be given a better ease of doing business ranking,” Goyal told reporters in New Delhi.