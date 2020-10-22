Pandemic beats DeMon: Jan Dhan accounts surge, by numbers and balance, in April-Oct

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
The no-frill bank accounts opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) have crossed the 41-crore mark, thanks mainly to the surge in new joinees during the lockdown.
As on October 14, the total number of Jan Dhan accounts stood at 41.05 crore with a total balance of ₹1,30,741 crore. Since April 1, when the number stood at 38 crore, 3.05 crore accounts were added.
During the same period in 2019, the number of accounts went up from 35.39 crore to 37 crore, or a rise of 1.6 crore. Thus, the pandemic led to a 100 per cent increase in the opening of new Jan Dhan accounts.
The rise in balance reveals a similar trend. From ₹11,000 crore on April 1, it jumped to ₹1,30,741 crore on October 14.
The surge is possibly related to the thrust on digital payments — which require a bank account — amid the rising fear of infection. “This (Covid-19) can be seen as having an impact greater than demonetisation on financial inclusion and awareness about the need for bank accounts for digital payments,” a senior SBI official told BusinessLine.
The Atmanirbhar package, which involved, among other things, transfer of funds to about 24 crore women, led people to view Jan Dhan as the channel for all welfare schemes. Hence, there was a rush to open new accounts by those who did not have one, feel bankers.
While the average balance has been on the rise at about ₹3,300, zero-balance accounts have declined about 5 per cent and are now at 3 crore out of the total 41 crore Jan Dhan accounts.
It appears that RuPay debit cards, however, have some distance to go. As of now, just 30 crore of these cards have been issued.
“As the use of RuPay cards holds the key to the advantages of PMJDY accounts, immediate steps are needed to provide the cards to account holders,” said the chief of a major public sector bank.
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Revamped product line includes most powerful flagship
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
Immediate annuity plans without ‘return of purchase price’ offer a solution, but there are drawbacks
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...