Centre planning to set up ESI hospital in all districts of the country: Union Minister

Union Minister of State ( Independent Charge) for Labour & Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar has said the government is planning to set up ESI hospital in all the districts in the country.

Currently, there are over 450 ESI hospitals across the country and plans are afoot to set up hospitals in other districts too, he said speaking after laying the foundation stone for a new building and dedicating the ESI Medical College and Hospital to the nation in Hyderabad.

Gangwar assured support for strengthening the ESI Hospital network in Telangana and sought cooperation from the State government to speed up the processes required.

He said the government has initiated several measures to provide monthly pension to the workers in unorganised sector. The Centre, he said was committed to the welfare of the labour force in the country and has introduced two bills in the Lok Sabha, related to wage and occupational safety of workers.

The minister said steps would be taken to ensure that there is no dearth of doctors or para medical staff at ESI hospitals.

The government has reduced the contribution under the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Act to 4 per cent from 6.5 per cent. This move, Gangwar said, is expected to increase the take home salary of workers as well as reduce the financial burden of employers.

The Minister said the government is committed to ensure wage, jobs and social security for all workers including those in the unorganized sector. Forty crore workers from unorganised sector will be covered under ESIC and EPFO, including building construction workers, beedi workers, auto drivers/rickshaw workers, and provided health services under social security scheme, the minister said.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the Centre released ₹1,200 crore for setting up of an AIIMS hospital in Telangana and called upon the State Government to implement Ayushman Bharat programme.

The new multi- storied Out Patient Department Block, constructed at a cost of ₹124 crore, will provide medical services in various departments.