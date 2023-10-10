Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that he has conveyed to his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, on India’s tough stand against terrorism. He also assured Netanyahu that India stands firmly with Israel.

“I thank Prime Minister @netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” Modi said in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

On October 7, the Indian Prime Minister said on the micro-blogging site: “Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour.”

Earlier, Netanyahu had tweeted: “Israel is at war. We didn’t want this war. It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way. But though Israel didn’t start this war, Israel will finish it. Hamas will understand that by attacking us, they have made a mistake of historic proportions. We will exact a price that will be remembered by them and Israel’s other enemies for decades to come.”

Following the attack by Hamas militants, Israeli air force has pounded the Gaza strip, which is also the home to the Hamas leadership. The Israel-Hamas conflict has already claimed around 1,600 lives on both sides with projections that the numbers will rise further.

Lynn Hastings, the Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, said in a statement on Tuesday: “In Gaza, at least 200,000 of the 2.2 million residents have been displaced after fleeing for fear of their lives or their houses were destroyed by airstrikes. Most of them are taking shelter in UNRWA’s schools, at least two of which have already been damaged by airstrikes in the area. The numbers of those affected by the hostilities are only expected to increase.”