MoUs signed to speed up work under national clean air programme

To improve air quality of 132 cities under the action plan proposed in the National Clean Air Programme, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with different stakeholders were signed in the presence of the union environment minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday.

Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on the occasion emphasised the idea of ‘Swachh Bharat, Swachh Vayu’ and urged different bodies and individuals to work towards the goal of curbing air pollution by roughly 20 per cent in the upcoming four years. "It is not an easy task but a tough challenge which we all need to achieve together," he added. Regretting despite allocating of funds for 6,000 e-buses to different cities, only 600 buses have been procured and operational. He warned that if any town fails to utilise the funds sanctioned for procurement, the allocation will be moved to other cities

The MoU with State Pollution Control Boards, Urban Local Bodies and Institutes of Repute is expected to efficiently pace up the execution of planned actions. Under the National Clean Air Mission launched in 2019, a National Knowledge Network has also been constituted as a technical advisory group of experts. Under the programme, city-specific action plans have been prepared, which are expected to be executed smoothly with the help of MoUs signed