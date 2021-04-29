Policy

SEBI allows cos to file March quarter results by June 30

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 29, 2021

Move done amid rising pandemic cases

In the view of the pandemic, SEBI has allowed companies to file their March quarter results by June 30, an extension of two months. Also, SEBI has extended the timeline for stock brokers and other market related intermediaries for filing their compliance reports to July-end.

These include compliance reports like margin funding of clients, broker audits, submission of cyber security, net worth certificate of members, reporting of risk based supervision etc.

Published on April 29, 2021

