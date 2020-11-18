US, India poised to strengthen ties post Covid

Trifo Max: Versatile, well-priced Robo-Cleaner
Joel Reifman, Consul General, US Consulate-Hyderabad, said: “Successful cooperation between the United States and India during the COVID-19 pandemic is a direct result of our growing strategic partnership and increasing private sector and people-to-people ties over the years.”
Speaking at an interactive session hosted by The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), he said, “As we emerge from the current crisis, we will leverage our partnerships – especially those formed in Hyderabad-among the US and Indian firms, universities and governmental research organisations.”
Ramakanth Inani, President, FTCCI, said: “The post-Covid era may usher in unprecedented opportunities in building new partnership. The coronavirus pandemic has caused change in global power dynamics, leaving India with opportunities that are ripe for the taking. Lot of international businesses are now looking to shift their businesses from China to other countries with India being perceived as a strong candidate to set up their new bases in Asia.”
Indian, especially Hyderabad-based pharma companies, are global leaders in producing affordable low-cost medicines and vaccines. India and US can work together for producing affordable vaccines, the meeting highlighted.
Rajendra Agarwal, Chair, International Trade Committee, FTCCI, said, “Our country, more particularly Hyderabad, has also taken the lead in the pharmaceutical space. In the spirit of international cooperation, India exported several vital drugs needed in the fight against the Corona virus to several countries. The pandemic presents an opportunity for the country’s pharmaceutical sector to increase its footprint across the world.”
