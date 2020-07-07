Sijo Kuruvilla George appointed to Centre’s committee on science and tech policy

She wanted to become a pilot but history willed otherwise
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
The founding CEO of Startup Village and founder of Re-think Foundation, Sijo Kuruvilla George, has been selected as member of Central Government’s Expert Committee on Science and Technology Policy.
He is the lone person from Kerala to be the part of the eight-member panel, a press release said. It was the Department of Science and Technology and Principal Scientific Advisor of the Union government that formulated the Science, Technology and Innovation Policy 2020 (STIP 2020). The expert committee team is tasked with updating the existing 2013 policy with a thrust to be given to scientific innovations. The Centre is also considering innovative policy changes in the area of entrepreneurship by including space, health, and atomic physics sectors.
Sijo Kuruvilla is part of an expert committee to formulate the first stage of policymaking. In the second phase, the recommendation made by the expert committee will be presented and implemented through States. In the third level, implementation will be carried out by various departments under the Union government. It is the fifth science and technology policy in the country.
The expert committee on Science and Technology Policy is led by Harkesh Mittal, who also heads the Department of Science and Technology. Startup India Director Shruti Singh is a member of the committee.
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
‘Travel corridors’ enable resumption of flights between select destinations and are a good way to restart ...
Consark offers the entire gamut of financial, tax and risk advisory services through guaranteed partner-time
ThinkAg brings together various players in the food, agri value chain to improve productivity
Investors can use options contractto hedge their portfolio
Large-cap stocks seem to be attractively priced, says CEO G Pradeepkumar
The base at ₹47,650 is a crucial support; traders should be cautiously bullish
₹1102 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1088107411161130 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...