The total domestic passenger vehicle (PV) wholesale (dispatches to dealers) grew by about 15 per cent YoY to 2,88,369 units in May as compared with 2,51,051 units in the corresponding month last year.

According to the monthly sales data shared by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Tuesday, the sales of utility vehicles (UVs) grew by 33.48 per cent YoY to 1,55,184 units during the month as compared with 1,16,255 units in May 2022.

However, sales of passenger car declined by three per cent YoY to 1,20,364 units in May as against 1,24,060 units in May last year.

The passenger vehicle wholesale data do not include the sales unit of Tata Motors.

In the two-wheeler segment, the total sales increased by 17.42 per cent YoY to 14,71,550 units during the month to 12,53,187 units in May 2022.

The motorcycle sales grew by 20.63 per cent YoY to 9,89,120 units during the month as against 8,19,940 units in the corresponding month last year. Similarly, scooter sales also grew by 12.18 per cent YoY to 4,46,593 units last month as compared with 3,98,099 units in May 2022.

In the three-wheeler segment, the domestic sales grew by 70.42 per cent YoY to 48,732 units in May as compared with 28,595 units in corresponding month last year.

Overall, the domestic sales of vehicles across categories grew by 18 per cent YoY to 18,08,686 units during the month as compared with 15,32,861 units in May last year.

“All the segments viz. passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers have posted growth in double digits in May 2023, compared to May 2022. We anticipate this trend to continue supported by the prevailing economic environment,” Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM said.

The Indian automobile industry is currently in a transition phase with new powertrain technologies offered to consumers ranging from electrified, bio-fuel and gaseous fuel-driven vehicles, which are being enabled through sound policies of the government, he added.

Commenting on May’s performance, Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, “Sales of Passenger Vehicles of May 2023 has been the highest ever in May. Two-wheelers also posted a growth of 17.4 per cent in May 2023, compared to last year, but still lower than 2016-17 levels. Domestic sales of three-wheelers in May grew, although on a low base, but is still lower than the 2018-19 levels.”