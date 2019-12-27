Unemployment top worry for urban Indians; majority thinks nation on right path, says survey

Nearly half of the urban Indians are most worried about unemployment while 69 per cent of them think that the country is headed in the right direction, according to a survey.

Financial and political corruption, crime and violence, poverty and social inequality, and climate change are the other issues worrying Indians, the survey - What Worries the World - by research firm Ipsos found out.

India bucks the global trend of pessimism as 69 per cent urban Indians feel that the country is on the right track compare to 61 per cent global citizens who feel their country is on the wrong track.

“At least 46 per cent of urban Indians polled are most worried about unemployment or joblessness and it has seen a further surge of 3% in November (when the survey was conducted) from the previous round of October,” said the survey. “The survey shows that some of the other issues worrying Indians include financial and political corruption, crime and violence, poverty and social inequality and climate change,”it added.

On the other hand, poverty and social inequality are the top worries for global citizens followed by unemployment, crime and violence, financial and political corruption and healthcare, the survey pointed out. The survey is conducted monthly in 28 countries around the world via the Ipsos Online Panel system.