White goods components: PLI scheme receives investment proposals worth Rs 6,000 crore

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With September 15 being the last date for submission of applications for the PLI scheme for AC and LED lights components, as many as 52 companies are learnt to have submitted their application with investment proposals worth Rs 6,000 crore. Industry players pointed out that both large and small & medium companies have applied for the PLI scheme.
Chair of the FICCI Electronics & Manufacturing Committee, Manish Sharma, said, “Of the Rs 6,000 crore, about Rs 5,000 crore investment is expected to go towards the AC components segment, and Rs 1,000 crore is expected to go into LED components manufacturing. Investment proposals have far exceeded the expectations.”
Sharma said these investments are expected to shape up in the next two-three years, post approval from the Central Government. “Currently, only 25-35 per cent of local value addition is done in ACs and there is potential for this to increase to 75 per cent in the next three-five years. Last year, the Indian AC market was pegged at around 7.5 million units. Of this, 2.5 million units were imports, which have come down significantly due to the ban on import of gas-filled ACs. I expect the market to touch 9 million units this year, and of this 8-8.5 million units will be manufactured locally,” he added.
Sharma, who is the President and CEO, Panasonic India & SA, said the company has made an application with an investment proposal of Rs 300 crore for compressors and other components.
Some of the other key players that are learnt to have made applications include Daikin, Blue Star, Dixon, Amber Enterprises and Lloyd.
For instance, Japanese major Daikin has been looking at setting up its third manufacturing facility, which it will now set up under this scheme.
B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Ltd, confirmed that the company has submitted an application with an investment proposal of Rs 156 crore for components such as heat exchangers and sheet metal components .
The Centre will now examine the proposals and give the final nod. It had formally notified the ₹6,238-crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for component makers in the air-conditioners and LED lights segments in April.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
The stock of CESC Limited began the year on the front foot as it saw a sharp rally in the early weeks. From ...
₹1547 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1525150015651590 Stock will be bearish until it stays below ₹1,550 and so, ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
Marketers and advertisers will debate the future outlook for brands at an event organised by The Indian ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...