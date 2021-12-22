Airtel Business and IBM deploy hybrid cloud solutions for 5 milk producer companies

Airtel Business and IBM have partnered to deploy a hybrid cloud solution for a group of five milk producer companies (MPCs) created by NDDB Dairy Services. This is estimated to benefit over 500,000 dairy farmers as these MPCs will move their SAP ERP workloads on a hybrid cloud platform.

The hybrid cloud solution that leverages Airtel Cloud and IBM Power servers will host the ERP (enterprise resource planning) and other key applications to accelerate the digital transformation of these MPCs — Paayas in Rajasthan, Maahi in Gujarat, Shreeja in Andhra Pradesh, Baani in Punjab, and Saahaj in Uttar Pradesh.

It will enable these producer companies to securely record and access key information of members, the quantum of milk procured from the farmers, milk products made and sold etc. Companies will also be able to make direct and timely digital payments to over 500,000 affiliated milk farmers. These farmers, who are mostly women, are contributing up to 25 lakh litres of milk each day from more than 14,000 villages.

Joint value proposition

Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, CEO – Enterprise Business, Airtel Business, said, “Our endeavour is to enable enterprises to stay focused on their core businesses as we drive end-to-end digital transformation on their behalf. Clients are looking for solutions that are scalable and secured. Through the Airtel-IBM joint value proposition, we have offered producer companies a modern and secured data centre infrastructure to run their data-intensive workload on a hybrid cloud platform in a very cost-effective manner.”

Ravi Jain, Director – Server Sales, IBM – India and South Asia, added, “We are witnessing a considerable surge in demand for highly secured and cutting-edge digital technology from enterprise and government organisations. IBM and Airtel will collaborate and complement each other’s capabilities to address the growing needs of digital transformation of enterprises in India. We are glad to support producer companies in their journey to the Cloud.”