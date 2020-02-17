Airtel pays ₹10,000 crore to DoT towards AGR dues

Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has paid Rs.10,000 crore to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) towards the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

On February 14, The company had said that it would pay the amount by February 20, immediately after the Supreme Court pronounced its displeasure on the telcos not paying a single rupee towards the AGR dues.

"...we have duly paid an amount of Rs. 9,500 crore on behalf of Bharti Airtel Limited (including in respect of Telenor India which has merged with Bharti Airtel Limited) and an amount of Rs.500 crore on behalf of Bharti Hexacom Limited. The said total amount of Rs. 10,000 crore has been paid on behalf of Bharti Airtel Limited, Bharti Hexacom Limited and Telenor," Airtel said in a statement.

"We are in the process of completing the self-assessment exercise expeditiously and will duly make the balance payment upon completion of the same, before the next date of hearing in the Supreme Court. We will also submit the supporting details at the time of making the balance payment," the company added.

PTI adds

The telecom department on February 14 began issuing orders asking firms such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to clear past dues immediately.

The DoT, which faced the ire of the Supreme Court for putting on hold recovery of dues from telecom companies, had started issuing circle or zone-wise demand notices to the firms.

Airtel had previously responded to DoT order by offering to pay ₹10,000 crore by February 20 and the remaining before March 17. Airtel owes nearly ₹35,586 crore, including licence fee and spectrum usage charge, to the government.