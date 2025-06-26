Honda Cars India is betting big on the Kerala market given the market share gained by the company across its models in the State.

“Kerala is a significant contributor to our overall national business as 6 per cent of the total sales is happening from the State compared to three per cent of the industry,” said Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd.

The State is also among the highest contributors to Honda City sales with the model enjoying almost 30 per cent market share. At the same time Amaze is having 41 per cent share, he told businessline, on the side-lines of launching Honda City Sport in Kochi. The newly launched Elevate is getting encouraging response from the State, he said adding that the overall market share of Honda in Kerala in represented segments is 10.3 per cent.

Referring to the overall market conditions, he said the demand for passenger cars has been subdued last year on account of various factors including geo-political situation, uncertainties in the economy and so on. The upper sedan segment has been passing through a lot of pressure. Against the total monthly sales of 8,000 cars three years back, the figure has come to a level of 4,500 units, leading to a lot of stress in the sedan segment. The growth declined to single digit across the industry. A lot of OEMs were trying to improve the demand by introducing various promotional offers.

“We hope that things would improve in the second half especially with the festival season beginning Onam that would expect to facilitate a nominal growth over the last year”, he added.

The company, he said, is in the process of introducing a new battery electric vehicle for the Indian market in the next fiscal year.

Published on June 26, 2025