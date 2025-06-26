Specialty chemicals company Vipul Organics Ltd said on Thursday it will expand into membrane manufacturing as it seeks to capitalise on the growing global water treatment market.

The BSE-listed firm, which primarily operates in pigments and dyes, said the move represents a strategic diversification into sustainable technologies.

Membrane technology is used across water and wastewater treatment, food and beverage processing, pharmaceuticals and industrial filtration.

The global water and wastewater treatment market was valued at $323.32 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $617.81 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 7.5 per cent, according to Fortune Business Insights.

India's water treatment market was valued at $2.30 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $6.30 billion by 2034, growing at 10.6 per cent annually, Market Research Future data showed.

"This move builds on our core strengths in specialty chemicals and our experience with zero-liquid discharge technologies," Managing Director Vipul P Shah said in a statement.

The venture will be led by Dr Vatsal Shah, the managing director's son, who holds a PhD in membrane technology from Imperial College London.

Vipul Organics is establishing a separate facility at its greenfield project in Saykha, Gujarat, which will operate as an independent unit focused on membrane development and production.

The facility will serve both domestic and international markets, the company said.

"As industries shift towards circularity and lower water footprints, we see membrane technology as a key enabler," Shah said.

The expansion aims to reduce business risk, broaden the company's technology base and align with evolving industry needs, Vipul Organics said.

