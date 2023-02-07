Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit to ₹1,588 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, up 91.5 per cent against ₹830 crore posted in year-ago quarter.

Backed by strong and consistent performance across portfolios, its total revenue rose nearly 20 per cent to ₹35,804 crore (₹29,866 crore)).

India revenue came in at ₹24,962 crore, an 19.4 per cent increase, the company said in a statement adding that mobile revenue grew 21 per cent on account of improved realisation as well as strong 4G customer additions during the year.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) for the quarter stood at ₹193 (₹163) due to continued focus on quality customers and premiumisation, Airtel said.

Consistent growth

“We have delivered another quarter of consistent and competitive growth across all our businesses. Revenue grew sequentially by 3.7 per cent, while EBITDA margin expanded to 52 per cent. Our strategy of winning quality customers has helped us add 6.4 million 4G customers and exit the quarter with an industry leading ARPU of ₹193,” Gopal Vittal, Managing Director, Airtel, said.

Postpaid, Enterprise, Homes as well as Africa business sustained their momentum while the DTH business showed signs of growth in an industry that continues to be under pressure, he said.

“Our overall performance is testimony to the breadth and diversity of our portfolio that spans across both geographies as well as businesses. Our 5G rollout is on track to cover all towns and key rural areas by March 2024,” Vittal added.

Tops in post-paid segment

The company said it strengthened its leadership position in the post-paid segment with a customer base of 32.5 million (including IoT) and continues to garner strong share of e 4G customers and added 21.2 million 4G data customers to its network over last year, an increase of 11 per cent y-o-y and average data usage per data customer at 20.3GBs/month.

Total number of employees as of December 31, stood at 17,214 people compared to 14,441 employees in December 31, 2021.

Airtel shares closed at ₹785.35 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday, down 0.51 per cent from the previous close.