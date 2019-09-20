Ajay Bhutoria appointed as L&T NxT CEO

KTM set to kick off new chapter in India with 790 Duke
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
Infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro on Thursday said it has appointed Ajay S Bhutoria as chief executive for its technology platform L&T NxT.
The recently launched initiative L&T NxT is focused on providing solutions in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), virtual reality, augmented reality, geospatial solutions and cybersecurity to clients in multiple industrial sectors.
Before joining L&T-NxT, Bhutoria was the Global Head of Markets for Retail, Consumer Goods, Travel and Hospitality at Cognizant, L&T said in a statement. “I am confident Bhutoria, with his impeccable track record and leadership experience, will lead L&T NxT to make it a globally best-in-class solutions provider for industrial digitalization by leveraging L&T’s diverse expertise across engineering domains,” JD Patil, Senior Executive Vice President for L&T’s Defence Business and L&T-NxT said.
Bhutoria said L&T-NxT will provide an exciting opportunity to him to galvanize efforts in deploying new-age digital technologies to deliver differentiated, and disruptive business outcomes for customers. Bhutoria comes with over three decades of experience in the industry and has led business activities across the US, Europe and India, the statement said.
The company said he will operate from Edison, New Jersey office and will oversee the global network of L&T-NxT offices to fulfill digitalization needs of our global clients. Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 21 billion in revenue.
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
The German luxury brand is leveraging new tools to attract buyers
Zeal scooter brings in new customers; more products in company’s pipeline
Urban mobility is set to witness a tectonic shift with EVs, and a revamped, refocussed infrastructure. Here ...
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
I am a super senior citizen and a Central government pensioner. During FY2018-19, I sold equity shares that ...
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports